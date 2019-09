WINTERS-RIVERA, Carol R.

WINTERS-RIVERA - Carol R. Age 75, of Buffalo, August 29, 2019. Mrs. Winters-Rivera was predeceased by her husband John H. Winters, Sr. She was the beloved wife of Julio Rivera; loving mother of John H. Winters, Jr. (Timothy A. Welch); sister of Ardis Smith and the late Caesar Williams. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.