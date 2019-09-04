WALTON, Arline E. (Sobilo)

WALTON - Arline E. (nee Sobilo)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Walton; devoted mother of Jim (Diane) Walton, Richard (Shannon) Walton, Cheryl (Kenneth Andrews) Walton, and Donna Walton; cherished grandmother of Dawn, Mark, Jessica, Christine, Mark, Gabrielle, and John; loving daughter of the late Ludwig and Lillian Sobilo; dear sister of Leonard (Mona) Sobilo; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:30 o'clock, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church (Athol Springs) at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com