Walker, Victoria

Walker - Victoria September 2, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Erwin V. Dearest mother of Laurie (Carl) Pratt, Erwin Jr. and Christopher (Marybeth) Walker and the late Lisa (Jason) Lund. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Nicholas, Benjamin, Avery, Chase and Caden. Dear sister of Louise White and Maryann(Santino) Carnevale. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com