VOLPINI - Dante L. Of Lancaster, NY, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane (Bishop); loving father of Louis (Gretchen), Thomas (Deborah) and the late Michael; dearest grandfather of Gina (Jason) Graves, Marissa, Christina (Richard Smith) Volpini, Marina Volpini, Nina Volpini and Dante Volpini; great-grandfather of Harper and Dominic Graves and Thomas Volpini; brother of Yolanda (William) Hurley and the late Anne (late John) Juhasz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel and LoechEr, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. www.wendelandloecherinc.com