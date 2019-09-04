The last Kmart in Western New York set to close

It's the end of the line for Kmart in Western New York.

The last Kmart store in the market, the one at 1001 Hertel Ave., will close by mid-December. A liquidation sale will begin in the middle of the month.

The Hertel Avenue store appeared on an unofficial list of nearly 100 doomed Sears and Kmart stores that has been circulated by an anonymous former employee, and which was printed in USA Today. The list of closures has not been confirmed by the company, but a company spokesman did confirm the closure of the Hertel Avenue store to The Buffalo News. In a statement sent by email Wednesday, the company said it made the "difficult but necessary decision" to close the store "after careful review."

Another Kmart in Bath, Steuben County, also will close, a company spokesman confirmed.

In August, the company announced it would close its Jamestown store at 975 Fairmount Ave. That store is expected to close in late October.

When the company announced last month that it would close the Jamestown Kmart and 25 other Sears and Kmart stores, it hinted that more closures could be on the way.

"We will continue to evaluate our network of Sears and Kmart stores and cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term,” the company said in a statement on Aug. 6. “Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve.”

At that time, there were about 380 Sears and Kmart stores in operation.

Forbes and other publications have reported there have been significant layoffs at Sears headquarters, and that Sears' corporate office complex in suburban Chicago is pending sale, citing employees who were notified or saw documents backing up the claims.