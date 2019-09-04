SZABO, Mary J.

SZABO - Mary J. September 2, 2019 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Louis Szabo Jr.; loving mother of Jeanne Szabo and the late James Szabo; mother-in-law of Virginia Szabo; grandmother of Nicholas Szabo; sister of the late Ruth Logsdon; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11. Friends invited. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com