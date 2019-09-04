SCIARRINO, Dorothy J. (Lynch)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George S. Sciarrino; devoted mother of James (Anne) Sciarrino, Debra (Robert) Peterson, Thomas (Madonna) Sciarrino, Robert (Deborah) Sciarrino and Sharon (Robert) Davis; cherished grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Paul and Anna Lynch; dear sister of the late Mary Moskuluk, Joseph (Anna) Lynch and Edward (late Geraldine) Lynch; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Martin of Tours church. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com