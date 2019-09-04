SCHUNKE, Robert A.

SCHUNKE - Robert A. Age 83, of Springville, died September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Emerling) Schunke; father of Derek (Katrina) Schunke, Mary (Tim) Stinson, Sarah (John) Szumigala; grandfather of Trevor, Trent, Corinne, Jenna, Austin, Lindsey, Gina, Jack; great-grandfather of Scarlett, Cooper, Alexis; brother of Ronald (Paulette) Schunke, Donna Zimmerman and the late Alfred Schunke and Earl Murray; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 3-8 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 am in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Aloysius Regional School. Visit our online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.