Scattershots (Sept. 4, 2019)

3-F youth mentor hunt Sept. 14 has openings

The Three-F Conservation Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, has plenty of openings for its Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt set for Sept. 14 on club grounds. The day is more than just a hunt. It’s an extensive day of outdoor education that includes a seminar on turkey calling, conservation ethics, dog handling, archery, safe gun handling, skeet and trap shooting. Junior hunters ages 12 to 18 are eligible to apply.

You must have a state junior hunting license if you are ages 12 to 15 years of age. You must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or mentor. Cost is $35, which includes lunch for the youth and accompanying adult. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the application, contact Dale Shank at 791-3809. It’s a great day to get your child started with a super group of dedicated sportsmen.

Waterfowl identification classes in September

There are three waterfowl identification classes scheduled for this month in Western New York. This course is required if you are hunting in any state park, wildlife management area or national wildlife refuge. It’s also a good idea, an important part of being a responsible hunter. Some homework must be completed prior to the class and you must pre-register in order to reserve your spot. Class information follows:

Sept. 25 – NYS Waterfowl Identification Course at Sweet Home Middle School, 4150 Maple Road, Amherst, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 25 - NYS Waterfowl Identification Course at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Rd., Basom, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 26 - NY Waterfowl Identification Course at Somerset Conservation Club, 1129 Johnson Creek Road, Barker, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, or if you have questions, call the DEC Hunter Education Office at 379-6376. Register for these classes at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Harvest Shoot set at Double T on Sept. 21-22

Looking to sharpen that shooting eye before the Oct. 1 Southern Zone big game special archery season opener? Look no further than the Harvest Shoot Sept. 21 and 22 at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst, to satisfy your early deer hunting desires. There will be 35 3-D animal targets for bowhunters to test their skills. The shoot is open to the public.

Cost is $15 per day for nonmembers or $20 to cover both days. Members can pay $10 per day or $15 for both days. Registration will take place starting at 8 a.m. and will conclude at noon. For more information, call 688-0438 or email secretaryttarchery@gmail.com.

LOTSA meeting to hold lake season wrap-up

Members of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will gather on Sept. 12 to discuss this past lake season with several club captains as the fishing club ends its regular monthly meetings until December with this roundtable session. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

Also on the agenda will be discussion on the 2020 Salmon School, set for Jan. 18 at the 7th annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo held at the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls. The 2019 Salmon School sold out the earliest ever and the three featured captains – Capt. Matt Yablonsky, Capt. Pete Alex and Capt. Andy Bliss – will be back for a repeat performance, along with some special speakers, to expand your fishing knowledge. The registration link should go live soon at www.lotsa1.org.

Fall Sportsman’s Show set for Sept. 21 at Batavia Downs

There will be a NYS Fall Sportsman’s Show at Batavia Downs Casino on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day show will feature vendors and seminars. Immediately following the Sportsman’s Show, winners from the 2019 NYS Summer Classic Tournament will get ready for the awards banquet, an all you can eat Texas-style barbecue for $28 each. Register at www.nyssummerclassic.com. In addition, winners from the Summer Classic must arrive by 3 p.m. with their winning fish for photos and fish checks/scans. There will be a random lottery drawing from among the first-place winners for $10,000, sponsored by Batavia Downs. Door prizes will be given away through random drawings.