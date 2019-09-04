SANDINO, Anna Marie (Alaimo)

Of Wheatfield, entered into rest September 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Jon (Laura) Sandino; cherished grandmother of Liam; loving daughter of the late William and Anna Alaimo; dear sister of Pauline (late John) Tedesco, Carol Connors and the late Salvatore (late Adriana) Alaimo; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com