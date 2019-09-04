ROSE, Linda A.

ROSE - Linda A. Unexpectedly, September 3, 2019. Dear Mother of Nickolas (Michelle) and Patrick Rose; loving grandmother of Devin and Miley; beloved daughter of Stephanie and the late Warren Rose, Sr.; sister of Theresa, Mary (Alex Subar, Jr.) and Warren Rose II; aunt of Katie (George), Trevor, Michael and Marcus; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 4:00 - 7:00 PM (funeral prayers at 6:45). Linda was a loving, caring, boisterous woman that everyone loved.