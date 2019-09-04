Rocking Horse Productions, ousted from Lancaster, finds a home in Williamsville

Rocking Horse Productions, cut in April from the lineup at Lancaster Opera House, formed a partnership with the Williamsville Arts and Culture Committee to stage three shows this season at the Meeting House, 5658 Main St.

The locally produced theater company led by Douglas Kern will open its season from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 with an Agatha Christie thriller, "And Then There Were None."

That will be followed by the Nov. 8 through Nov. 17 run of the musical "Sister Robert Anne's Cabaret Class" by Dan Goggin.

Closing the season is "Forever Plaid" with dates to be announced.

All productions will take place at the Meeting House, confirmed Kern, whose partnership with the opera house dated back to 2007.

The announcement follows a shift at the Lancaster Opera House from a community-based theater model to a professional in-house production company, a change that was first shared with supporters in a fundraising letter on March 25.