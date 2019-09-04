Retired cold case detective to speak at libraries about new mystery novel

Lissa Marie Redmond will speak about her latest mystery novel, "A Means To An End," at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. The event is free.

The retired cold case homicide detective also will speak at the following locations: 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Library, 160 Delaware Road; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Lakewood Library, 12 W. Summit St.; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Eden Library, 2901 E. Church St.; 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Haunted Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St.

A launch party for her new book, featuring food and refreshments, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Dog Ears bookstore, 688 Abbott Road.