Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 4, 2019

According to talk radio pioneer Paul Harvey, born on this date in 1918, "If there is a 50-50 chance that something can go wrong, then nine times out of 10 it will."

INNER SANCTUM – There’s much to admire about the house at 59 Chapin Parkway on the corner of West Delavan Avenue. Built in the Queen Anne style in the late 1880s, it was once the home of George Clinton, grandson of Gov. Dewitt Clinton.

Visitors can get a look inside when Explore Buffalo holds a Spotlight Tour at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday. Leading the tour will be the current owner, Joseph Montante, who has decorated the home with antiques and preserved and restored much of the original plasterwork, woodwork and bathroom fixtures.

Admission is $25. Reservations are required. No interior photography allowed. For info and tickets, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

COMMON BOND – Families of FANA, WNY, a network of families who have adopted children born in Colombia, will hold their second annual 5K run and all-ages 1-mile walk at 10 a.m. Saturday in Como Lake Park, Lancaster. Registration, which starts at 8:30 at Shelter 16, is $20 adults, $10 kids 10 and under in advance, $10 more on the day of the race. Registration includes a T-shirt plus a post-race party with music, games and Colombian treats. For info and registration, visit itsyourrace.com.

SHARPENING FOCUS – “Professional Bravery – Define and Achieve Your Goals” is the theme of this year’s Transformational Leadership Conference for women from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Canisius College Science Building, 1901 Main St.

Featured speakers are attorney Lisa A. Coppola, discussing “The Strategic Plan,” and psychologist and implicit bias consultant Ursuline R. Bankhead, talking on “Understanding Your Inner Script.” A panel discussion and breakout sessions will follow.

Tickets are $35, $10 for students, and include breakfast and lunch. For tickets and more info, visit womentowomenwny.wixsite.com/website.

FUN FOR ALL – The First Church of Evans, 7431 Erie Road (Route 5) at Sturgeon Point Road, Derby, will host the 107th annual Derby Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of activities for young and old.

A 5K sanctioned race and a 1-mile fun run begin at 10 a.m. Entertainment, starting at noon, includes the Derby Dance Connection and a pet show. There also will be a farmer’s market, craft sales and an Amish cheese booth. For youngsters, there will be balloon hats, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo. Raffle items include Buffalo Sabres tickets. For more info, call 947-5419.

