Perillo (Segurola), Norma (Bergeron)

Perillo (Segurola) - Norma (nee Bergeron)

Of Blasdell, NY September 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Dear wife of the late Victor Perillo and the late Fernando Segurola; mother of Sandra Della Penna; dear sister of Joyce (late Edward) Bartus and Frank (Carolyn) Bergeron and the late Jeanne (Jan) Basinski and Neal Bergeron; grandmother of Richard A. Della Penna and the late Matthew Della Penna; great-grandmother of Ryan, Robert, and Riley. Private funeral arrangements were made at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com