PARISI, Joan Ann (Curto)

PARISI - Joan Ann (nee Curto)

Of Williamsville, passed on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Carmelo Parisi; loving mother of Richard (Sandra Nepomuceno), Peter (Monica) and the late Christine Ann Parisi; cherished grandmother of Samantha (Derek) Colon, Allison, Christopher and Jeremy Parisi; daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Curto. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 8:45 AM from St. Gregory the Great 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY. If desired, donations may be made to John R. Oishei Childrens Hospital Foundation 1028 Main St. 4th Floor Buffalo NY 14202. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com