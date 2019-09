OSBORNE, Joyce Marie (Lance)

Passed August 23, 2019. Born to Ory and Ruth Lance in Buffalo, NY on March 28 1934. Survived by her husband William, their five children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on September 28, 2019 at the Folsomdale Baptist Church in Cowlesville, NY.