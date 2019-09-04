NEMOTO, Takuma, MD "Ted"

September 2, 2019. Ted passed away peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children, Carol, Patti (Jeroen), David (Ines) and Peter (Bridget); five grandchildren; his sister Keiko; and several nieces and nephews. As requested, no services will be held. A family gathering to celebrate his life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo.