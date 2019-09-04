Movies will benefit the Palace Theatre in Hamburg

Two special showings will help out Hamburg's Palace Theatre, which is raising money to pay for renovations.

"Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace" will play at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the movie theater, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg. The documentary tells the 100-year history of the evolution of the American movie experience from nickelodeons to the studio system and huge movie palaces and their eventual decline and current day preservation efforts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Palace.

"The Grateful Dead Concern Movie (1977)" will be shown at 9 p.m. Sept. 28, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the theater.

The Palace, which opened in 1926, was awarded a $300,000 New York State grant for renovations, including accessible restrooms, roof repairs, moving the concession stand and upgrading the heating and ventilation system. The grant requires the theater to pay for the renovations and be reimbursed for all but 25% of the work.