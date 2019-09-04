MERZACCO, Nicholas E.

MERZACCO - Nicholas E. August 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Amber Merzacco; dear father of Noah Eugene Merzacco, little Nick and Jordan; son of Susan (Harper) and the late Eugene Merzacco; brother of Kurt Taylor, Kelly Taylor, Albert Taylor IV and Brianna Taylor; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt funeral home, inc., 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com