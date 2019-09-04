MARTIN - Dolores E.

Entered into rest on September 3, 2019. Former wife of the late Michael A. Martin; loving mother of Deborah (Shawn) Kilbourn and Mitchell (Kelly) Martin; loving and cherished grandmother of Brianna, Adam and Autumn Fries; Haley and Jason Martin; daughter of the late Floyd Berge and Hildegarde Minnich; sister of Lorraine (Fred) Burkhardt and Elmer Charles “Chuck” Minnich. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC. 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at a time to be announced. Online Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com