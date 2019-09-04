Man arrested for driving on Allentown lawn, crashing into $5,800 fountain

A Buffalo man was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving on an Allentown lawn and crashing into a fountain and flower pots, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Daniel Regan, 27, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and trespass, a violation, after driving onto the lawn of a Park Street home in his 2012 Jeep.

Regan damaged a lawn fountain with an estimated value of $5,800 along with several plants and pots worth an estimated $400, police said.

According to police, the homeowner said that Regan came to the door without a reason at about 3 a.m., was told to leave, but returned at around 3:45 a.m. and crashed his vehicle through the front yard.