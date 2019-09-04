LaRUSCH, Shirley M. (Schock)

Of Amherst, entered into rest September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. LaRusch Jr., devoted mother of Cheryl (Larry) Johnson, Michele (Bruce) Secor and the late Sandra DeMaria (Joseph); cherished grandmother of Phillip, Leah, Peter, Sara and Jaime; fond great-grandmother of Anna; dear companion of Phillip Tirrano; loving daughter of the late Fredrick and Catherine Shock; dear sister of the late June (late Richard) Knox and Mary Ellen Schock; adored sister-in-law of Rosemarie Santillo, Elizabeth Siuda and Thomas LaRusch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Shirley's name to Buffalo Hospice, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com