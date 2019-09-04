KWIATKOWSKI, Lorraine J. (Kogut)

Of Lackawanna, NY. August 31, 2019. Dear mother of Susan (Brian) Stouter, Gregory (Jennifer) Kwiatkowski and Cheryl M. Kwiatkowski; loving grandmother of Laura, Tiffany, Nicole Kwiatkowski, Heather Thompson; great-grandma of Eva Thompson; predeceased by five brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews and her pet cockatiel "Tweety." All are invited to a memorial mass at our Lady of victory basilica, Ridge Rd. at South Park Ave., Lackawanna on Saturday (September 7th) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, Kenmore, NY. Condolences at:

www.ginnanefuneralhome.com