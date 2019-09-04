KRAWCZYK, Bonnie L. (Heinz)

Of Elma, NY, Suddenly surrounded by her family September 1, 2019, beloved wife of William L. Krawczyk; dearest mother of Laureen (Norm) Hirsch, Tim (Maria), Mark, Cheryl (Chris) Coffman and the late William C. Krawczyk; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah, Ryan, Alysse, Nicole and Joelle; sister of Sally (Lee) MacLeod; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 3-5 PM with a Service to follow at the Buffalo Suburban S.D.A. Church, 5580 Genesee St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.