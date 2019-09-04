Deaths Death Notices
JARUSZEWSKI, Anne F. (Wesolowski)
JARUSZEWSKI - Anne F. (nee Wesolowski)
Age 106, August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Jaruszewski; dearest mother of late Marcia Kopinski and late William A. Jaruszewski (life partner Cindy); loving grandmother of Scott (Andrea) Kopinski, Brendalee (Dwayne) Kurr and Michele (John) Dennee; great-grandmother of Sarah, Brandon, Kayla and Jenna Kopinski, Tristen and Cody Kurr, Ashley Szmak and Olivia Dennee; special aunt to Dorie, Terry, Paul, Jack, Bob and their spouses and children. Anne was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Martha's Parish, 10 French Rd. in Depew. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.
