Share this article

print logo

High school scores & schedules (Sept. 5)

Published

Boys soccer

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Francis 1, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 1

BT: Mike Szwed 22 saves

ECIC III

East Aurora 10, Depew 0

EA: Euen Reynolds, Clayton Brown, Liam Scime 2g

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 4, Lockport 1

Niagara-Wheatfield 12, Niagara Falls 0

Nonleague

Chautauqua Lake 3, Pine Valley 0

Hunter Harris 3g, Carson D’Anthony 2a.

Salamanca 2, Frewsburg 0

Silver Creek 6, Falconer 0

Darren Jiminez 4g, Spencer Harford 1g-2a

Grand Island 3, Canisius 2

Olean Tournament

Holland 3, Olean 1

H: Travis Wiedemann g

Today’s games

ECIC III

Depew at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

CSAT at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Akron at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.

Wilson at Medina, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Westfield at Randolph, 1:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Maple Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Shore at Springville, 4:30 p.m.

Lew-Port at Lackawanna, 5 p.m.

V-Aquinas at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Eden at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

St. Joe’s at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

Canisius at Williamsville South, 7 p.m.

Amherst Tournament

Albion vs. Amherst, 4:45 p.m.

Allegany-Limestone vs. TBA, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nardin 3, Sacred Heart 1

N: Meredith Donohue 2g; Bridgid Molloy g-2a

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2, Nichols 0

SML: Shae O’Rourke 2g; Claire DeAngelis a; Carly Howard SO

ECIC IV

Alden 13, Lackawanna 0

A: Alexis Grassl SO; Ava Eichensehr 3g 3a

Niagara Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield 4, Niagara Falls 0

NW: Erin Weir 2g; Brianna Zayatz 2g

Grand Island 4, Lew-Port 1

GI: Ella Rudney 2g

North Tonawanda 4, Lockport 3

NT: Kylie Miranto 2g; Macey Gioeli 2g-a

Nonleague

Holland 2, Canaseraga 1

Barker 2, CSAT 1

City Honors 2, Depew 2

CH: Natalie Milne 2g; Uma Battacharjee 2a; Ava Purks 18 sv

Today’s games

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville South at Amherst, 5 p.m.

West Seneca East at Hamburg, 5 p.m.

Sweet Home at Williamsville East, 5 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

ECIC IV

Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Randolph at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Falconer, 4:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Olean, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart 25-25-25, Mount Mercy 10-16-10

Nardin 26-25-25, Nichols 24-5-18

Na: Grace McNamara 11 kills

ECIC I

Jamestown 19-25-25-25, Southwestern 25-10-21-17

J: Claire Pumford 4 aces

ECIC II

Sweet Home 25-23-18-25-25, Williamsville East 10-25-25-21-20

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 25-25-25, Newfane 11-18-22

Roy-Hart 22-25-25-25, Albion 25-20-9-19

Wilson 25-25-25, Medina 17-7-17

Buffalo Public Schools

Riverside 25-25-23-25, East 20-17-25-5

Buffalo Arts at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

McKinley 25-25-25, Olmsted 7-12-14

M: Amileyan Austin 3 aces

da Vinci 25-25-25, South Park 13-23-19

dV: Naylind Pratts 8 aces

Nonleague

Randolph 25-25-25, Falconer 20-14-17

Panama 25-26-25, Cass. Valley 13-24-22

V-Pembroke 25-20-25-25, Cleveland Hill 21-25-22-16

Today’s games

ECIC I

Wmsv. North at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Hamburg at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Holland at Depew, 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

CSAT at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA North

Fredonia at North Collins, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Westfield, 6 p.m.

Dunkirk at Forestville, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Mount St. Mary at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

V-Byron-Bergen at Albion, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Eden, 6:30 p.m.

Panama at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.

Starpoint at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.

Olean at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Portville, 6:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

Orchard Park 25-25-25, Williamsville North 15-16-17

W. Sen. West 25-25-25, Lancaster 16-18-15

WSW: Joe Wesley 12 kills; Nicholas Szablicki 22 assists

ECIC III

Maryvale 25-25-22-25, Iroquois 21-16-25-23

Eden 25-25-25, Cheektowaga 12-10-8

E: Jake Basinski 9 kills

Niagara Frontier

Lockport 25-25-25, Kenmore East 15-22-8

Nonleague

Lake Shore 25-25-25, East Aurora 15-16-12

LS: Spencer Kwilos 9 kills; Zach Evans 30 asst

Canisius 25-25-25, Starpoint 17-16-19

C: Ethan Weislo 24 asst, 4 kills, 2 aces; Noah Weislo 11 kills

Today’s games

ECIC I

Frontier at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

West Seneca East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Hutch-Tech at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.

North Tonawanda at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.

Olmsted at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Wednesday’s games

ECIC

Starpoint 5, East Aurora 0

S: Faith Lunn g-2a; Mackenzie Weber g-a

Williamsville North 7, Eden 1

WN: Emma Roland 4g

Williamsville East 9, West Seneca West 0

Today’s games

ECIC

Lancaster at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

Holland at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson at Kenmore, 4:45 p.m.

Akron at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.

Medina at Roy-Hart, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Orchard Park at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

ECIC I

Orchard Park 5, Frontier 0

Niagara Frontier

Lockport 4, Kenmore West 1

Grand Island 3, Niagara Wheatfield 2

Niagara Falls 4, Kenmore East 1

Nonleague

Iroquois 4, Springville 1

Villa Maria (Pa.) 5, Nichols 0

Clarence 5, Amherst 0

Boys golf

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 200, Timon-St. Jude 216

M: Steven Bleck (C) 38 at Cherry Hill CC

ECIC Large North

Sweet Home 264, Williamsville South 287

M: Ryan Edholm (SH) 36

Willliamsville East 237, Starpoint 260

M: Evan Tzao 36 (WE) at Transit Valley CC

ECIC Small North

Alden 310, Tonawanda 331

M: Liam Ryan (A) 42 at Beaver Island

ECIC Small South

Lake Shore 327, Eden 380

M: Dan Slotman (LS), Sean Murtha (E) 48 at Gowanda CC.

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 285, Niagara Falls 323

M: Jaxson Hummel (NT) 35 at Deerwood

Girls golf

Section VI

Clarence 163, Lancaster 181

M: Victoria Leach (C), Annika Michel (C) 39 at Buffalo Tournament Club

Sacred Heart 271, Mount Mercy 336

M: Eliza Podlas (SH) 64 at Cazenovia Park

Monsignor Martin

Nardin 254, Mt. Saint Mary 315

M: Amie Scherrer (N) 41 at Sheridan

There are no comments - be the first to comment