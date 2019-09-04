High school scores & schedules (Sept. 5)

Boys soccer
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Francis 1, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 1
BT: Mike Szwed 22 saves
ECIC III
East Aurora 10, Depew 0
EA: Euen Reynolds, Clayton Brown, Liam Scime 2g
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 4, Lockport 1
Niagara-Wheatfield 12, Niagara Falls 0
Nonleague
Chautauqua Lake 3, Pine Valley 0
Hunter Harris 3g, Carson D’Anthony 2a.
Salamanca 2, Frewsburg 0
Silver Creek 6, Falconer 0
Darren Jiminez 4g, Spencer Harford 1g-2a
Grand Island 3, Canisius 2
Olean Tournament
Holland 3, Olean 1
H: Travis Wiedemann g
Today’s games
ECIC III
Depew at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
CSAT at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Akron at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.
Wilson at Medina, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Westfield at Randolph, 1:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Maple Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Shore at Springville, 4:30 p.m.
Lew-Port at Lackawanna, 5 p.m.
V-Aquinas at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Eden at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
St. Joe’s at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.
Canisius at Williamsville South, 7 p.m.
Amherst Tournament
Albion vs. Amherst, 4:45 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone vs. TBA, 4:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nardin 3, Sacred Heart 1
N: Meredith Donohue 2g; Bridgid Molloy g-2a
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2, Nichols 0
SML: Shae O’Rourke 2g; Claire DeAngelis a; Carly Howard SO
ECIC IV
Alden 13, Lackawanna 0
A: Alexis Grassl SO; Ava Eichensehr 3g 3a
Niagara Frontier
Niagara-Wheatfield 4, Niagara Falls 0
NW: Erin Weir 2g; Brianna Zayatz 2g
Grand Island 4, Lew-Port 1
GI: Ella Rudney 2g
North Tonawanda 4, Lockport 3
NT: Kylie Miranto 2g; Macey Gioeli 2g-a
Nonleague
Holland 2, Canaseraga 1
Barker 2, CSAT 1
City Honors 2, Depew 2
CH: Natalie Milne 2g; Uma Battacharjee 2a; Ava Purks 18 sv
Today’s games
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville South at Amherst, 5 p.m.
West Seneca East at Hamburg, 5 p.m.
Sweet Home at Williamsville East, 5 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Pioneer, 5 p.m.
ECIC IV
Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Randolph at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Falconer, 4:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Olean, 4:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart 25-25-25, Mount Mercy 10-16-10
Nardin 26-25-25, Nichols 24-5-18
Na: Grace McNamara 11 kills
ECIC I
Jamestown 19-25-25-25, Southwestern 25-10-21-17
J: Claire Pumford 4 aces
ECIC II
Sweet Home 25-23-18-25-25, Williamsville East 10-25-25-21-20
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 25-25-25, Newfane 11-18-22
Roy-Hart 22-25-25-25, Albion 25-20-9-19
Wilson 25-25-25, Medina 17-7-17
Buffalo Public Schools
Riverside 25-25-23-25, East 20-17-25-5
Buffalo Arts at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
McKinley 25-25-25, Olmsted 7-12-14
M: Amileyan Austin 3 aces
da Vinci 25-25-25, South Park 13-23-19
dV: Naylind Pratts 8 aces
Nonleague
Randolph 25-25-25, Falconer 20-14-17
Panama 25-26-25, Cass. Valley 13-24-22
V-Pembroke 25-20-25-25, Cleveland Hill 21-25-22-16
Today’s games
ECIC I
Wmsv. North at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Hamburg at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Holland at Depew, 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
CSAT at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA North
Fredonia at North Collins, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Westfield, 6 p.m.
Dunkirk at Forestville, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Mount St. Mary at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
V-Byron-Bergen at Albion, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Eden, 6:30 p.m.
Panama at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.
Starpoint at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.
Olean at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Portville, 6:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
Orchard Park 25-25-25, Williamsville North 15-16-17
W. Sen. West 25-25-25, Lancaster 16-18-15
WSW: Joe Wesley 12 kills; Nicholas Szablicki 22 assists
ECIC III
Maryvale 25-25-22-25, Iroquois 21-16-25-23
Eden 25-25-25, Cheektowaga 12-10-8
E: Jake Basinski 9 kills
Niagara Frontier
Lockport 25-25-25, Kenmore East 15-22-8
Nonleague
Lake Shore 25-25-25, East Aurora 15-16-12
LS: Spencer Kwilos 9 kills; Zach Evans 30 asst
Canisius 25-25-25, Starpoint 17-16-19
C: Ethan Weislo 24 asst, 4 kills, 2 aces; Noah Weislo 11 kills
Today’s games
ECIC I
Frontier at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
West Seneca East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Hutch-Tech at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.
North Tonawanda at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.
Olmsted at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Wednesday’s games
ECIC
Starpoint 5, East Aurora 0
S: Faith Lunn g-2a; Mackenzie Weber g-a
Williamsville North 7, Eden 1
WN: Emma Roland 4g
Williamsville East 9, West Seneca West 0
Today’s games
ECIC
Lancaster at Pioneer, 5 p.m.
Holland at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson at Kenmore, 4:45 p.m.
Akron at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.
Medina at Roy-Hart, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Orchard Park at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
ECIC I
Orchard Park 5, Frontier 0
Niagara Frontier
Lockport 4, Kenmore West 1
Grand Island 3, Niagara Wheatfield 2
Niagara Falls 4, Kenmore East 1
Nonleague
Iroquois 4, Springville 1
Villa Maria (Pa.) 5, Nichols 0
Clarence 5, Amherst 0
Boys golf
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 200, Timon-St. Jude 216
M: Steven Bleck (C) 38 at Cherry Hill CC
ECIC Large North
Sweet Home 264, Williamsville South 287
M: Ryan Edholm (SH) 36
Willliamsville East 237, Starpoint 260
M: Evan Tzao 36 (WE) at Transit Valley CC
ECIC Small North
Alden 310, Tonawanda 331
M: Liam Ryan (A) 42 at Beaver Island
ECIC Small South
Lake Shore 327, Eden 380
M: Dan Slotman (LS), Sean Murtha (E) 48 at Gowanda CC.
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 285, Niagara Falls 323
M: Jaxson Hummel (NT) 35 at Deerwood
Girls golf
Section VI
Clarence 163, Lancaster 181
M: Victoria Leach (C), Annika Michel (C) 39 at Buffalo Tournament Club
Sacred Heart 271, Mount Mercy 336
M: Eliza Podlas (SH) 64 at Cazenovia Park
Monsignor Martin
Nardin 254, Mt. Saint Mary 315
M: Amie Scherrer (N) 41 at Sheridan
