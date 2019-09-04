Hallmark's gift to TV viewers: 40 new holiday films

Hallmark is celebrating 10 years of “Countdown to Christmas” by gifting viewers with a record 40 new holiday movies airing on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Holiday programming starts Oct. 25 on HM&M where 16 films will now premiere on Thursdays and Fridays. The Hallmark Channel starts Oct. 26 with 24 new movies, including a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation of "A Christmas Love Story" on Dec. 7 starring Kristin Chenoweth. Wrapped around the premieres will be seemingly non-stop holiday movies from Hallmark's vast catalog.

Hallmark also continues its Christmas Day tradition with a new "When Calls the Heart" holiday film, based off its popular series.

Faithful viewers will be happy to see a long list of their favorites returning including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Erin Krakow, Cameron Mathison, Andew Walker and Paul Greene. Buffalo's Chad Michael Murray stars in "Write Before Christmas" premiering Nov. 28 on Hallmark. It is his second holiday movie for Hallmark, following the 2018 film "Road to Christmas."

Both networks will air new films in returning series including "A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love," on Nov. 15 on HM&M; "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday," Dec. 13 on HM&M and "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy," Dec. 14 on Hallmark.

Here's a quick look at what's scheduled with more details to come.

Saturday, Oct. 26: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”

Starring Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”).

Saturday, Nov. 2: “Merry & Bright”

Starring Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”) and Sharon Lawrence (“Shameless”).

Sunday, Nov. 3: “Christmas Scavenger Hunt”

Starring Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”) and Kim Shaw (“Saving Hope”).

Saturday, Nov. 9: “A Christmas Duet”

Starring Chaley Rose (“Nashville”), Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Teryl Rothery (“The Good Doctor”).

Sunday, Nov. 10: “The Mistletoe Secret”

Starring Kellie Pickler (“Christmas at Graceland”), Tyler Hynes (“UnReal”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”).

Saturday, Nov. 16: “Double Holiday”

Starring Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”) and Carly Pope (“Arrow”).

Sunday, Nov. 17: “The Christmas Club”

Starring Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost”) and Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”).

Saturday, Nov. 23: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”

Starring Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”).

Sunday, Nov. 24: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

Starring Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant.

Monday, Nov. 25: “Check Inn to Christmas”

Starring Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End”) and Wes Brown (“Deception”).

Tuesday, Nov. 26: “A Gift to Remember 2"

Starring Ali Liebert (“Ten Days in the Valley”), Peter Porte (“Baby Daddy”) and Tina Lifford (“Parenthood”).

Wednesday, Nov. 27: “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen”

Starring Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”) and Kimberley Sustad (“Unspeakable”).

Thursday, Nov. 28: “Write Before Christmas”

Starring Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”).

Friday, Nov. 29: “Christmas at the Plaza”

Starring Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”).

Saturday, Nov. 30: “Christmas in Rome”

Starring Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”).

Sunday, Dec. 1: “Christmas Town”

Starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”).

Saturday, Dec. 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame “A Christmas Love Story”

Starring Kristin Chenoweth ("You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown," “Pushing Daisies”), Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”), Keith Robinson (“Saints & Sinners,” “Dreamgirls”) and Kevin Quinn (“Bunk’d”).

Sunday, Dec. 8: “Christmas at Dollywood”

Starring Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” "9 to 5").

Saturday, Dec. 14: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”

Starring Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”).

Sunday, Dec. 15: “Alice in Christmasland”

Cast to be announced.

Saturday, Dec. 21: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Starring Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”)

Sunday, Dec. 22: “Holiday Date”

Starring Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”) and Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”).

Wednesday, Dec. 25: “When Calls the Heart Christmas”

Starring Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Pascale Hutton (“Royal Pains”), Jack Wagner (“Melrose Place”), Kavan Smith (“Stargate: Atlantis”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Chris McNally (“Altered Carbon”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”) and Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”).

Saturday, Dec. 28: “New Year, New Me”

Cast to be announced.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

All premieres are at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: “A Merry Christmas Match”

Starring Ashley Newbrough (“Privileged”) and Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”).

Thursday, Oct. 31: “Nostalgic Christmas”

Starring Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Trevor Donovan (“Sun Records”).

Friday, Nov. 1: “Two Turtle Doves”

Starring Nikki DeLoach (“Awkward”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless”).

Thursday, Nov. 7: “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook ("She’s All That") and Benjamin Ayres (“Suits”).

Friday, Nov. 8: “Holiday for Heroes”

Starring Marc Blucas (“The Fix”), Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and the Restless”) and Patti Murin (“Chicago Med”).

Thursday, Nov. 14: “A Christmas Miracle”

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real”), Brooks Darnell (“The Young and the Restless”) and Barry Bostwick (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”).

Friday, Nov. 15: “A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love”

Starring Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”), Cindy Busby (“Date My Dad”) and Ben Hollingsworth (“Code Black”). From Executive Producers Kathie Lee Gifford, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt.

Thursday, Nov. 21: “Our Christmas Love Song”

Starring Alicia Witt (“Nashville”).

Friday, Nov. 22: “Christmas Under the Stars”

Starring Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”).

Friday, Nov. 29: “The Christmas Wish”

Starring Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Paul Campbell (“Spun Out”).

Thursday, Dec. 5: “This Time of Year”

Starring Laura Osnes (“Elementary”) and Stephen Huszar (“Ruby Herring Mysteries”).

Friday, Dec. 6: “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.”

From Executive Producer Blake Shelton; stars to be announced.

Thursday, Dec. 12: “Christmas in Montana”

Cast to be announced.

Friday, Dec. 13: “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”

Starring Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”) and Carlo Marks (“Smallville”).

Thursday, Dec. 19: “An Unforgettable Christmas”

Starring Ashley Greene ("Twilight").

Friday, Dec. 20: “A Family Christmas Gift”

Starring Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Patti LaBelle (“Star”) and Dion Johnstone (“Star Falls”).