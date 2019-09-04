Giles to be honored as UMOJA's Man of the Year

The Rev. James E. Giles will be honored as UMOJA's Man of the Year at its annual banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Community Action Organization of Erie County's Alphonso "Rafi" Greene Jr. Masten Resource Center, 1423 Fillmore Ave.

Giles coordinates the Buffalo Peacemakers, a coalition of anti-violence organizations that works with both police and young people to break the cycles of violence through dispute resolution, mentoring and other interventions. It has provided security at festivals and other outdoor events as well as at the Walden Galleria mall. He also is CEO of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries.

Tickets are $25 and include a buffet dinner. The event also will include spoken-word presentations and an awards ceremony. Music will be provided by the Bilal NuGravee Ensemble. Samuel L. Radford III will emcee. For information or to RSVP, call 533-6283.