FLANDERS, Audrey J. (Mekus)

FLANDERS - Audrey J. (nee Mekus)

September 1, 2019, at age 86. Please note corrected time for Mass. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Today) from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM from St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com