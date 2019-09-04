Deaths Death Notices
FLANDERS, Audrey J. (Mekus)
FLANDERS - Audrey J. (nee Mekus)
September 1, 2019, at age 86. Please note corrected time for Mass. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Today) from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM from St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook