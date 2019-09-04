Fashion in the flower field: Meet Ellen Krzemien

Name: Ellen Krzemien, 53.

Who she is: Ellen and her husband, Jon, are the next generation at Rumfola's farm, 13187 Vaughn St. in the Town of Concord. Rumfola is Ellen's maiden name, and her family has farmed this land since the 1930s.

"My husband is carrying on the vegetable portion of the market with the help of my dad, Joe Rumfola, and I have reinvented our farmland with flower farming," she said.

Her business, The Flower Stand at Rumfola's Market, includes a 1½- acre U-Pick flower field, a CSA (community supported agriculture) flower subscription program and floral consultations for weddings and events.

She graduated from Springville-Griffith Institute High School in 1983 and is the mother of two grown daughters – one lives in Orchard Park with her husband and their two children; the other lives in Italy where she was recently married.

What she's wearing: Jeans and gray cardigan from Stitch Fix (an online styling service that delivers clothing to your home); gray V-neck shirt from Target; suede slides from M. Gemi; Apple watch; Honora pearl earrings, a gift from her husband; gold cross necklace that belongs to her grandmother, who passed it down to her; gold bracelet; belt from Tractor Supply Co. in Springville, and Felco F-2 hand pruners in clip-on pouch.

The pruners, she laughed, "are my go-to accessory; I'm pretty much naked without them."

Signature pieces: Her pearl earrings and cross necklace. And those pruners, of course.

Fashion statement: "My fashion statement typically is all black, from head to toe. During the summer, it's all about functionality when I'm out in the field. Jeans, T-shirt and my Bills cap and I'm ready to go," she said.

Last purchase: A scarf and belt she bought in Italy while there in June for her daughter's wedding.

In the market for: A pair of M. Gemi black suede Corsa boots for fall.

