ECMC and its registered nurses ink new 4-year contract

Registered nurses over the holiday weekend agreed to a new four-year contract with Erie County Medical Center.

The new pact includes a 3% raise each year for the 1,216 RNs at the Grider Street medical center.

It also continues healthcare coverage with a 15% employee contribution through the life of the contract and will add 45 new nursing positions, said officials from the medical center and the New York State Nurses Association, which negotiated the agreement.

“This contract is a huge win for the patients of the Erie County Medical Center, and the nurses who work day and night to care for the community,” said registered nurse Chiqkena Collins, a member of the nurses’ union, which represents 42,000 nurses statewide. “The agreement ensures fair wages and benefits as well as gives the nurses a significant role in staffing decisions. We commend hospital management for their partnership in negotiating this contract.”

ECMC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. praised negotiators for hammering out a contract with competitive wages and incentives that will help with staff recruitment while providing for medical center financial stability, projected growth and patient care.

There are approximately 3,800 employees at ECMC.