DANIELS, Jaime L.

DANIELS - Jaime L. August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Adrian V. Daniels; loving mother of Ajia M., Ariana C. and Adrian V. Jr.; daughter of Brenda L. (late Johnny J.) McKoy; daughter-in-law of George (late Ethel Ree) Daniels; sister of Tammy Richardson-barnes, Cynethia (Haran Sr.) Sanders; sister-in-law of DeFanso (Cassandra) Nathan; granddaughter of Edgar and Ethel Richardson; niece of Gale Washington, Paul and Christopher Richardson and Mary and Delois McKoy; also survived by other family and friends. Wake Friday 11am, Funeral 12 noon at Good Samaritan Church of God and Christ, 261 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Ave., Cheektowaga, NY.