COYLE, Marilyn J. (Pfeil)

COYLE - Marilyn J. (nee Pfeil)

August 30, 2019 of West Seneca, ny. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Coyle;

dear mother of Donna (Joseph) Gartler and Jane (Wallace) Munn; grandmother of Joseph, Bridget and Michael and four great-grandchildren; sister of Michael Kane. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday from 5-6 pm at the latimore-schiavone funeral home, inc., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 6 pm. Flowers greatfully declined. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the spca in Marilyn's memory.