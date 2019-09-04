Clarence man arrested twice for DWI in less than 24 hours

A Clarence man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated in less than a 24 hours, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Richard Hooton Jr. at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, after receiving complaints from motorists that he was driving erratically on Main Street in Clarence. A chemical test indicated Hooton had a blood alcohol content level that was four times the legal limit, deputies said.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated DWI and DWI, as well as a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle following the suspension of his driver's license in a previous DWI incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hooton was arrested on the same charges as the day before, following a traffic stop by deputies on Wehrle Drive in Lancaster. This time a breath test allegedly showed Hooton with a blood alcohol content three times above the legal limit.

Hooton was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said.