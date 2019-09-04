CARPENTER, David M.

CARPENTER - David M. September 3, 2019 at age 72. Beloved husband of 52 years to Dianne (nee Bresnock) Carpenter; devoted father of Paige (Michael) Fallacaro, Nicole Watson and Darcie (Joseph) Gatti; loving grandfather of Jakob, Grace, Sarah, Oliviah, Alexis, TJ and Emma; cherished uncle of Bethany (Michael) Agnello and Stacey (Daniel) Zahno. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or Excalibur Leisure Skill Center, 90 North Dr., Buffalo, NY 14216. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com