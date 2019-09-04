BURLEY, Nicole Marie

BURLEY - Nicole Marie Entered into rest September 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer at age 30. Loving mother of Christina (Jeffery) Smith; beloved daughter of Guy Burley and Lori Madder and Diane (Steven) Moore and Michael Burley; adored granddaughter of Barbara Olivieri, William Burley and Paulette Barnes; also survived by many siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey) on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 300 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com