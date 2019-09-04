Buffalo woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute heroin

A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Nina Rosario, 21, conspired with others to sell heroin throughout much of April 2018.

On April 28, 2018, Rosario confirmed in a telephone conversation with a co-conspirator that she had met with a supplier and received about 20 grams of heroin, all of which she and the co-conspirator planned to distribute in Western New York, prosecutors added.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan of the New York Field Division.

Rosario was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12 before U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.