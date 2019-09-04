Share this article

Devils make it official: No. 1 overall pick Hughes will be on prospect team here this week

The Devils made Jack Hughes the No. 1 overall pick of the June draft in Vancouver. (Getty Images)
What has been assumed for weeks was made official Wednesday afternoon by the New Jersey Devils: No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes will be on their Prospects Challenge roster for this week's tournament in Harborcenter and will thus meet the Sabres in Friday night's game.

Hughes, the slick-skating center from the U.S. National Development Team, had 25 goals and 100 points in 50 games last season and is expected to step right into the NHL as an 18-year-old. He is one of three first-rounders on the New Jersey roster, joining defensesman Ty Smith (2018, No. 17 overall) and forward Michael McLeod (2016,  No. 12). Hughes will wear No. 86.

The Devils meet the Sabres Friday night at 7, play Pittsburgh Saturday at 3:30 and meet Boston Monday at 9:30 a.m. New Jersey has 15 forwards on its roster so it's possible Hughes does not play in all three games.

After meeting New Jersey, the Sabres play Boston Saturday at 7 and Pittsburgh Monday at 12:30. Tickets for each game are $10. They are available at the KeyBank Center Box Office, by phone at 1-888-223-6000 or at Sabres.com.

