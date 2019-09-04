Bills games at New Era Field: Ticket info, parking, what you can bring

Here's everything you need to know to attend games this season:

Schedule

Sept. 8, at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS.

Sept. 15, at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 22, Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 29, New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 6, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 20, Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 27, Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 3, Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 10, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 18, at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 24, Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 28, at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Dec 8, Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 15, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 22, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 29, New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

•••

Parking

Lots open four hours before kickoff and close two hours after the game. All spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserving of spaces is not allowed and guests will not be allowed to purchase additional spaces. Parking rates are as follows:

Cars

Lot 2 Preferred and Lot 6 Preferred (clubs and suites only sold in advance): $30

Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 7: $30

Lot 2 ADA and Lot 6 ADA (Accessible parking): $30

Larger vehicles

Campers: $100 (if available). Camper Lot parking must be purchased in advance by contacting the Bills Ticket Office. Vehicles must enter the Camper Lot from Camper Drive off Abbott Road across from the stadium, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. one day prior to scheduled events. No campers or other vehicles will be permitted in any other parking areas and/or driveways outside of these published hours.

$100 (if available). Camper Lot parking must be purchased in advance by contacting the Bills Ticket Office. Vehicles must enter the Camper Lot from Camper Drive off Abbott Road across from the stadium, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. one day prior to scheduled events. No campers or other vehicles will be permitted in any other parking areas and/or driveways outside of these published hours. Non-tailgating limo or bus: $100.

$100. Tailgating limo or bus (11 passengers or less): $100.

$100. Tailgating limo or bus (12 and up to 20 passengers): $200.

$200. Tailgating limo or bus (up to 40 passengers): $600.

$600. Tailgating limo or bus (up to 60 passengers): $900.

$900. Note: Tailgating limo or bus parking must be purchased in advance by contacting Tailgate Guys at tailgateguys.com/home/bills, calling 716-982-8119 or emailing bills@tailgateguys.com,

•••

Pregame activities

The Bills Fan Zone – Game Day Fan Experience fun and games located inside the ADPRO Sports Field House (regular season games only), opens three and a half hours prior to game.

The Billevard – Located on the closed portion of Abbott Road next to the Bills Store between gates 4 and 5 featuring fan activities, live DJ, craft beer garden, games, photo ops and a variety of food truck and other fun fan activation elements, opens three and a half hours prior to game.

Scoreboard Square – Live music and happy hour food and beverage discounts – inside New Era Field beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the West Endzone outside concourse under the Scoreboard – live music by the “Billievers,” and shopping for official Bills gear in the Bills Store on Abbott Road between gates 4 and 5.

Miller Lite Brew Pub – Inside New Era Field beginning at 11:30 a.m. between sections 121-123 – live television coverage, sports bar and other available food and beverage items available in a fun, open-air environment. For colder weather games, enjoy the radiant heat that helps keep fans warm.

•••

Tailgating

A Buffalo tradition, tailgating is available in most parking lots. Parking lots open four hours before the game and close two hours afterward.

Fans are encouraged to tailgate in front of or behind their vehicles only and not use adjacent parking spaces. Saving of spaces is not allowed.

Fans must have a game ticket to be on the premises in Bills parking lots.

Fans are asked to be considerate of other vehicles and property, dispose of all trash and extinguish all flames and grills before entering the game. Fans are asked to use raised charcoal or gas grills only. Open fire pits and fires on the pavement are prohibited.

No glass bottles.

Trash bags are available and tied bags can be taken to the dumpster or left near your car to be collected by stadium personnel.

No tailgating is permitted after kickoff in any of the lots or Tailgate Village.

•••

Getting in

New Era Field has six main gates and all tickets are accepted at any gates. All entrances provide access to guests with disabilities. Gates for fans with club and suite tickets are located at Toyota Gate 2, Pepsi Gate 3, M&T Bank Gate 6 and PrimeSport Gate 7.

Gates open 90 minutes before kickoff. Fans are advised to arrive at gates at least one hour before kickoff.

The Bills use mobile ticketing rather than paper tickets. According to a news release fans can manage through tickets through the My One Buffalo app or buffalobills.com to view, transfer, send or sell their tickets at any time. Fans are urged to download their tickets 24 hours before the game and the tickets can be scanned via smartphone at the New Era Field gates.

All fans are encouraged to have photo ID at all times.

•••

Security

Entrances

The Bills urge fans to arrive 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff. Metal detectors are in use.

Remove: Cameras, glasses cases, keys and phone.

Do not remove: Belts, coins, wallets or jewelry.

What you can bring in

Clear bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.​

Additional clothing and blankets carried loosely.

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Small clutch bag about 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap.

Cameras with lenses shorter than 6 inches.

Food – unopened, single-serve containers carried in an approved size clear plastic bag.

iPads and tablet devices.

What you cannot bring in

Battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Tobacco products, including cigarettes/electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches​

Drones

Alcoholic beverages or illegal substances

Animals (with the exception of service animals)

Bags that exceed allowable sizes

Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable items such as balloons

Bottles, cans, thermoses and other beverage containers

Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics

Headwear or clothing that may impede the view of other guests

Laptop computers, radios

Laser pointer devices, noisemakers

Promotional materials not approved by the Bills

Seat cushions larger than 15 inches by 15 inches or that contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video cameras and tripods

Weapons

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

•••

Fan conduct

Fans with concerns about conduct in their section or the stadium can text BILLS, followed by their location and issue, to 69050 or call 716-312-8933.

•••

Re-entry

Fans who leave New Era Field may not re-enter using the same event ticket. In the event of an emergency, fans can go to a guest service booth. Re-entry to the enclosed club or suite areas is permitted for guests with the appropriate ticket.

•••

Wi-Fi

To connect, select the network “Bills Guest Wi-Fi.”

•••

Key phone numbers

Administrative offices: 716-648-1800

Account services: 1-877-BB-TICKS

Team store: 1-888-BUF-GEAR

•••

Family-friendly info

Alcohol free sections: Sections 224, 225, 226 and 227 of the stadium are designated as alcohol-free. Profanity and alcohol consumption in these sections will result in ejection.

Bills Buddy Program: Parents bringing children or individuals to the stadium can register for the Bills Buddy Program at any Guest Service Booth inside the stadium or in the ADPRO Sports Training Center. If parties become separated, identifying wristbands and information will help reunite anyone who is lost.

•••

Promotions and specials

Cornhole Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 7: The tournament is on the New Era Field turf from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $50 per player with $10 from each team donated to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Registration includes ticket to your choice of the Broncos game or Ravens game and entry into a raffle for a custom cornhole set autographed by Bills players.

Paint and Sip, Thursday, Sept. 19: For $50, fans can attend the event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn Tire Club and get access to a painting event taught by Pino's Palette, light refreshments and a ticket to either the Ravens or Jets game.

Family Day, Nov. 3: Prices start at $38 per ticket and family packs (minimum of three tickets) are available, which include a free cash lot parking pass. While supplies last, fans will receive red Bills and Independent Health co-branded gloves at the gates.

— Information gathered from the Bills