New Bills returner Andre Roberts to miss practice with quadriceps injury

New Bills wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts might not get an opportunity at his former team, the New York Jets, in Sunday's season opener.

Roberts has a quadriceps injury and will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said, who termed Roberts as day-to-day. If Roberts can't play, McDermott said there are a number of options.

On the Bills' unofficial depth chart, running back Devin Singletary is listed as the backup kick returners and safety Micah Hyde is listed as the backup punt returner.

As a member of the New York Jets last year, Roberts was a Pro Bowl selection and Associated Press first-time All-Pro choice after leading the league in return yards.

He was somewhat critical of the Jets for letting him go in free agency and said it was a "little shady."

“I was surprised,” Roberts said in March. “Any guy that was an All-Pro, and their team doesn't really want to sign him back, I think would be surprised. It is what it is. This is my sixth team, so I've been in free agency more than once. I understand what it is. I understand it's a business thing.”

As for tight end Tyler Kroft, who remains out with a foot injury, McDermott said, "He looks like he took a step in the right direction. We'll see more today with a bit more of a longer practice."

Rookie Cody Ford was listed as the starting right tackle on the unofficial depth chart with Jon Feliciano at right guard.

"We're just looking at it right now," McDermott said. "You'll see five guys out there. We're going to continue to move guys around and hopefully get it set. Versatility is important up front, too. We've built some of that through the preseason and getting the continuity now is also important. The important thing is these guys understand their roles ... I think the best football of the group is ahead of them, but we have to continue to build it.