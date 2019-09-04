Brock Schechter accounting firm to grow, through merger

The accounting firm of Brock, Schechter & Polakoff CPAs will grow through a merger.

Schunk, Wilson & Co. will merge with Brock Schechter, effective Dec. 31. All Schunk Wilson employees and clients are expected to join Brock Schechter at its offices, in the Larkin at Exchange building, in the next few months.

The combined accounting firm will have 70 employees and about $10 million in revenue.

Schunk Wilson dates to 1966, while Brock Schechter was founded in 1972.