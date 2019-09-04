Bishop's conference excludes WKBW-TV reporter Charlie Specht

WKBW-TV reporter Charlie Specht was absent Wednesday from Bishop Richard J. Malone’s news conference to address the private audio recordings of Malone that Specht obtained from the bishop’s secretary, the Rev. Ryszard Biernat.

That’s because diocese spokeswoman Kathy Spangler picked one representative from the major local news outlets, and left Specht’s name off the list.

Spangler instead put Eileen Buckley’s name on the list for WKBW-TV, even though Specht has been the station’s primary reporter covering Malone and the diocese.

When Buckley asked the bishop why reporters were hand-selected for the news conference, Spangler responded it was mostly due to space limitations.

“I think we were going to have limited space so we reached out to someone from each entity who we regularly interact with,” said Spangler.

Buckley followed up by asking why media outlets weren’t allowed to send a reporter of their choosing.

To which Spangler replied: “Honestly, Eileen it really was all of you people who are here are people who I interact with on a regular basis, so we welcome you here and so glad you came.”

Specht was reporting outside the rectory after the news conference.