BAVARO, Michael

BAVARO - Michael Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty M. (Cultrara) Bavaro for 61 years; devoted father of Lynn (Gary) Morreale, Anne (Lambert) Mulder and Susan (Carl) Michalewski; cherished grandfather of Kevin (Rebecca), Brett (Amanda), Michael, Beth, Daniel, Anna and Victoria; adored great-grandfather of Haley and Kayla; loving son of the late Vito and Giacobba Bavaro; dear brother of Ralph (late Frances) Bavaro and Maria (late Anthony) Lorusso; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Michael was a US Navy Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com