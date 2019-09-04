Share this article

All-encompassing 2019 Buffalo college soccer home schedule

Buffalo college soccer is upon us. Here is a composite schedule for fall 2019. (all photos via Ben Tsujimoto except Barberic and Mason, from their respective schools)
College soccer season is charging ahead as the calendar has turned to September, and soccer fans have been inquiring what games are worth checking out for both men's and women's programs.

Here's the 2019 composite schedule - able to be sorted by men's, women's, NCAA Division I, NCAA divisions 2 or 3, and Erie Community College - thanks to the Google Calendar tool. Enjoy, and consider bookmarking this page for use throughout the fall.

Tips:
• You can change views from "Agenda" to "Week" or "Month" if you prefer those layouts.
• For the location of a game, simply click on the entry.
• To sort by men/women and NCAA divisions, click the down arrow to the right of "Agenda."

