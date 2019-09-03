WRIGHT, Terry J.

- Terry J. August 31, 2019, at age 70, beloved daughter of the late Jean (nee Miller) Rice; loving sister of Cynthia (Charles) Young, Robin (Gary) Reese and the late Philip Wright; cherished aunt of Charles Young, Jr., Philip (Jill) Young, Gary (Jenn) Reese, Brandy Reese, Shelly (Steve) Tomlin and Andy (Emily) Wright; also survived by great-nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com