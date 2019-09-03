Woman charged with shoplifting 9 cases of beer from Target

A Niagara Falls woman was charged Monday with trying to walk out of Target without paying for nine cases of beer.

Danielle Rahmatulla faces a petit larceny charge after police were called to the Niagara Falls Boulevard store at about 1:30 p.m., according to a city police report.

Rahmatulla, 52, of Welch Avenue, was accused of walking past the store's checkout area with $193.41 worth of beer before she was stopped by someone from the store's loss prevention staff, according to the report.

The report did not indicate what brand of beer she was accused of trying to steal.