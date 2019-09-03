WEITZ, Louise M. (Chavel)

Of West Seneca, NY, September 2, 2019, beloved wife of Franklin R. Weitz; dearest mother of Christopher (Molly) and Eric (Katie) Weitz; loving grandmother of Madeline, Hannah, Abigail, Christopher, Allie and great-grandmother of Miles; sister of Charlene (Kenneth) Spink and the late Paul (Loretta) Chavel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666), where funeral will be held Friday morning at 10 AM. Friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.