Uber driver dodges bullets in Schiller Park

An Uber driver reported being shot at early Monday morning in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood, according to a Buffalo police report.

The driver for the ride-sharing service told police he was dropping off a fare near the corner of Zelmer and Block streets at about 2:25 a.m. when a group of four males fired shots at his vehicle, according to the report.

The vehicle was struck twice – in the rear bumper and a rear passenger window. A gas meter on a vacant home on Block Street also was hit by the gunfire, according to the report.

Neither the 27-year-old driver nor his fare, also 27, were hit.