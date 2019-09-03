This Week in Buffalo: Peaches and a push for DiSanto

The first week of school is quiet in only one way: Buffalo's event slate. After all, the change of routine for many and suddenly slammed schedule leaves Netflix and a calming beverage (like tea!) as the most desired evening options.

But for those with boundless energy, we've got a surprising collection of things to do for Tuesday through Thursday, with a teaser for a rather robust weekend at the end.

Niagara County Peach Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Academy Park (890 Center St.) in Lewiston. Free to get in. Runs through Sunday, Sept. 8.

Doubling as one of the weekend's premier events, the Niagara County Peach Festival begins Thursday with the Peach Taste-Off, a peach shortcake eating contest and an introduction to the contestants for Peach Queen.

The Taste-Off is broken into three categories: Food Enthusiasts, Culinary Students and Kids, while local media members and dignitaries will vie for peach-pounding superiority.

Not far down the street is the debut of Millions of Peaches milkshake IPA, the Peach Festival official brew concocted by Brickyard Brewing Co. (436 Center St. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday) using 100 pounds of Sanger Farms peaches.

...

One More for Michael at Music on Main, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at several locations on Main Street in Williamsville. No cost to attend, but donations are encouraged.

Michael DiSanto, a fixture in the Buffalo music scene, suffered a stroke in late July and has been in the hospital recovering ever since. Judging by his public Facebook updates, days of hope and progress mingle with those of frustration and difficulty.

As Jeff Miers wrote in early August, the local music community has been generous in support of DiSanto's recovery, both financially and through frequent encouragement.

Music on Main, the weekly concert series promoted by the Williamsville Business Association, will carry on for one more week in order to raise money for DiSanto. Each of the participating venues will contribute to DiSanto's cause, while donations will be accepted.

Among the performances along Main on Thursday is classic rock band the Rig, which takes over the Irishman (5601 Main St., Williamsville).

...

Dweezil Zappa, doors at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 - no opener - on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). General admission is $43.50 in advance, with a limited number of student tickets available for $25.

Happy early birthday, Dweezil. The master guitarist, who turns 50 this week, will continue to honor his father's legacy by performing "Hot Rats" in its entirety on Wednesday, with a bonus set of Frank Zappa's other music, too.

While Buffalo is the second stop on this tour, which coincidentally also celebrates the 50th anniversary of "Hot Rats," Zappa and his six-piece band should be ideal for the cozy confines of Asbury Hall.

...

Milkie's comedy open mic hits 5 years, 8 p.m. until late Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Milkie's on Elmwood (522 Elmwood Ave.). Free to attend.

Half a decade of history will be cherished on Wednesday with some big names in local comedy popping up at Milkie's for this open mic. Tyrone Maclin will emcee, Kristy Rock will produce and Jesse Winterhalter - usually the host of the open mic - will deliver a set. The mic will be open, too, so you never know who will step up and dish four minutes of roar-inducing humor.

...

Writers for Migrant Justice, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the WNY Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.). Cost is pay what you can, ranging from $1-$5.

In accidental connection to this post's peach theme, Peach Mag and the WNY BAC present an event, connected to a national series, dedicated to the betterment of refugees through literature.

Writers for Migrant Justice will feature live readings on the subject, a book fair, a basket raffle and an open mic. Proceeds benefit Immigrant Families Together which, as you might guess, raises money to prevent immigrant families from being separated.

...

Richie Ramone, 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.). Cost is $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

There's something in the nostalgia of a name, especially when it connects to a Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame band. Richie Ramone - drummer and songwriter for the Ramones for nearly 15 years - has kept the Ramone nickname (none of them were related) even though the band broke up in 1997. (Rolling Stone has a stellar long read on the Ramones' feuds and their aftermath).

That Richie still tours is a testament to the enduring power of the name that helped usher in the era of punk rock.

...

Jim Norton, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Helium Comedy Club (30 Mississippi St.). General admission is $30, while a VIP meet-and-greet runs for $90. See the full ticket details. There are four additional shows, with two apiece on Friday and Saturday.

Comedian Jim Norton is incredibly wise about the platforms he appears on. By co-hosting a daily SiriusXM show, promoting his "Mouthful of Shame" on Netflix and writing occasionally for Time Magazine, Norton gets his material in front of significant and (mostly) growing audiences.

Even Norton's quirks reek with potential: One of Norton's mock personalities, Chip Chipperson, boasts its own "podacast." Forbes wrote at length about why the fictional Chipperson could even outlast its creator.

...

